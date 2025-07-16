What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AIT Q3 Earnings?

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:AIT opened at $254.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $188.71 and a 52-week high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

