Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Dollarama Stock Down 1.4%

About Dollarama

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $144.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

