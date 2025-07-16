Cass Information Systems (CASS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 17th. Analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 million. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cass Information Systems stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

