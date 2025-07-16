Q3 EPS Forecast for Allegiant Travel Decreased by Analyst

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $52.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $957.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $107.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.