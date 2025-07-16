Yara International ASA (YARIY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $41.02 billion for the quarter.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1846 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YARIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas raised Yara International ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

Featured Articles

