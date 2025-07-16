Cormark Issues Optimistic Forecast for Orla Mining Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Friday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORLA. CIBC increased their price objective on Orla Mining from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Orla Mining Trading Up 4.4%

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $11.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,178.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Orla Mining has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,065,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,264,000 after buying an additional 3,553,481 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $11,944,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,843,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,711,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 1,235,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,918,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,284,000 after buying an additional 1,131,625 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.