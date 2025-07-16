WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
WeRide Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:WRD opened at $8.59 on Friday. WeRide has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71.
WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that WeRide will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeRide
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WeRide in the first quarter valued at $40,315,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WeRide in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WeRide in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeRide during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000.
WeRide Company Profile
WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
