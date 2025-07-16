MFC FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $30.26 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,751,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 134.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,444,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.