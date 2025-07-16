Resources Connection (RGP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 17th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter.

Resources Connection Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is -8.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director David P. White sold 5,204 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $27,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,981.06. The trade was a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

