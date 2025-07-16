Desjardins Has Strong Forecast for TSE:SLF FY2025 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.38.

TSE:SLF opened at C$85.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$64.38 and a 12-month high of C$91.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 44,199 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.17, for a total value of C$3,897,025.83. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 37,662 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$3,299,191.20. Insiders sold 188,721 shares of company stock valued at $16,554,701 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

