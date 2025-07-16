Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNF. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

KNF opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Knife River has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.22.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knife River will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Knife River by 31,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Knife River by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

