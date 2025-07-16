Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$54.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.94.

Several research firms recently commented on FTT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

FTT stock opened at C$60.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$34.59 and a 12 month high of C$61.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.38.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$167,655.18. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.98, for a total transaction of C$72,034.46. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,628 shares of company stock valued at $926,016. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

