Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,228 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 219,100 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 32.5% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 296.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 292,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

