Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.39.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
Further Reading
