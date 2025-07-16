Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 17th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $210.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $207.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.