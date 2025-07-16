Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $202,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.