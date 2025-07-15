Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BIP Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $38,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 177,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 454,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,576 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

