Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 419 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.