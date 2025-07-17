Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 131.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.8% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 641,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 101,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.4% in the first quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 66,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

