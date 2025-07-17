Best Lithium Stocks To Research – July 16th

QuantumScape, Exxon Mobil, Enovix, SolarEdge Technologies, Rio Tinto, Albemarle, and Amprius Technologies are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, extraction, processing or sale of lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and portable electronics. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for lithium driven by the global shift toward clean energy and electrification. Because lithium supply is relatively concentrated and demand is rising rapidly, lithium stocks can be subject to significant price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,637,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050,416. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. QuantumScape has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 4.42.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,749,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $486.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,895,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,816. Enovix has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.09.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,105,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

