Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,453.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,658.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,479.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,011.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

