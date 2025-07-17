Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,283,100. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.00.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $742.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $760.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.41, a P/E/G ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $279.02 and a 52-week high of $830.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

