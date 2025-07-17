Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VSS opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $135.79.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.