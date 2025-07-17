Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SVNLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

