Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys 1,304 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.75.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4%

PEP opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average is $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

