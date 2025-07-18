Transce3nd LLC Sells 5,136 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Transce3nd LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Transce3nd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,648 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,552 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $57.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.