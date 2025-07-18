Q2 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Lowered by Zacks Research

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.39. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $29.45 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.15.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $385.28 on Friday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $390.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.93.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in LPL Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

