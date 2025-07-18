Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,628,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390,580. The firm has a market cap of $354.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $49.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
