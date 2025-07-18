DA Davidson Weighs in on M&T Bank’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $16.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.96 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.14. The company had a trading volume of 65,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,629. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

