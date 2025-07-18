Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.74.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,313. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $285.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

