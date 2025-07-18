BMO Capital Markets Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $281.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $288.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.63.

PGR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.71. The stock had a trading volume of 225,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.68. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $208.13 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,024 shares in the company, valued at $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

