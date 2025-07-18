Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,216.8% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.56 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

