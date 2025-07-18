Wedbush Has Bullish Estimate for Trade Desk Q3 Earnings

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trade Desk in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the technology company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,404. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Trade Desk by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.