Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 81,500 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 319.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.2%

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.