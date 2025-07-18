NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

