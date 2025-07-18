Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $516,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $206.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.