Darden Wealth Group Inc Cuts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Darden Wealth Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $291.44. 349,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,525,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $293.26.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

