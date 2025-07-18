Brookline Capital Management Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Stock

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Brookline Capital Management from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LSTA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,545. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.20.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics
About Lisata Therapeutics
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
