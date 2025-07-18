Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,178. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $115.16.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.