iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by JDH Wealth Management LLC

JDH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. JDH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after buying an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,175,000 after buying an additional 1,475,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after buying an additional 1,308,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,890,000 after buying an additional 766,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

