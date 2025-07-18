Outfitter Financial LLC Trims Stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Hess comprises about 2.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded up $11.34 on Friday, reaching $160.31. 104,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,371. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24. Hess Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

