CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CSX by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $4,869,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

