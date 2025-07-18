Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average is $190.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.