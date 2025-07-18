Darden Wealth Group Inc Sells 220 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Darden Wealth Group Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,605. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $153.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2104 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.



The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.



