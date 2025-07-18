Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 279.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 96,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 92.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

