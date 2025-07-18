Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 40,216 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,216 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,011,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

