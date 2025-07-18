Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. 20,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,763. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

