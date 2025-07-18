Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,541 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $144.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

