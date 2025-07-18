Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $99.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

