The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29, Zacks reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.90. The stock had a trading volume of 153,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,225. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average is $180.27.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,080 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.