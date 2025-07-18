Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3,839.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $212,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 352,810 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $97.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.